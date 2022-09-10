New York Giants vs Tennessee Titans prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Sunday, September 11

New York Giants vs Tennessee Titans How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 11

Game Time: 3:25 ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

How To Watch: FOX

Record: New York Giants (0-0), Tennessee Titans (0-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

New York Giants vs Tennessee Titans Game Preview

Why New York Giants Will Win

Saquon Barkley is healthy and ready to go. Daniels Jones is healthy and ready to go. The receiving corps that’s been built up over the last few years is healthy and ready to go.

If the Giant offense is ever going to work, it’s going to have to get going now. It’s hardly a given that the good health will stay around.

There’s a chance this could be a night-and-day better situation after struggling to come up with first downs, getting little out of the passing game, and sputtering over the second half of the season. The potentially mediocre Tennessee pass rush will give everyone time to work.

– Week 1 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Why Tennessee Titans Will Win

Can Ryan Tannehill get the passing game going a bit?

There’s no AJ Brown around, and the world will be focusing on just how strong Derrick Henry will look, but the Titans need their patched together receiving corps to take advantage of a shaky-looking group of Giant defensive backs even after a decent 2021.

Henry is fresh, healthy, and ready to go, the Tennessee defensive backs are among the strongest in the AFC, and ball control and run defense might just be enough to get by.

– Week 1 NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Really, can Tennessee win games with these receivers? Again, as long as Henry is Henry and the defense can match last year’s production, it should all be okay for the Titans.

Yes, the Giants are better, and yes, the skill parts have to rise and shine in the moment. Tennessee will still control the game on the lines and get this done at home.

– NFL Team Schedules

New York Giants vs Tennessee Titans Prediction, Line

Tennessee 23, New York Giants 17

Line: Tennessee -5.5, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

– NFL Coaches Against the Spread



New York Giants vs Tennessee Titans Must See Rating: 3

5: US Open Week 2

1: Samaritan

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules For All 131 Teams