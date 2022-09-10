New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Sunday, September 11

New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 11

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: New Orleans (0-0), Atlanta (0-0)

New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons Game Preview

Why New Orleans Saints Will Win

Where are the guys? Where’s the talent on Atlanta?

It’s an interesting mix of players full of youth and potential, but it might take a little bit.

There’s not going to be much of a Falcon running game to worry about when Marcus Mariota isn’t taking off, and the defense that allowed the fourth-most points in the NFL now gets a revamped Saint attack that added a – maybe – healthy Michael Thomas and Chris Olave to the receiving corps.

The defense has the secondary to clamp down on the mediocre Falcon receivers – at least until Drake London gets going – and again, there’s not enough of a running game to make up for it. However …

Why Atlanta Falcons Will Win

Don’t be stunned if Mariota is dangerous.

He’s got the experience and ability to at least keep the chains moving, and he’s going to have to pull a few rabbits out of the hat to keep things moving.

On the other side, the Falcons need to get the pass rush going right away. The Saint offensive front is questionable going into the season – it’s fine, but not amazing – and the running game might not be there if Jameis Winston isn’t finding ways to spread the short-range passing game around.

There’s one problem …

What’s Going To Happen

Atlanta isn’t really going to have much of a pass rush.

New Orleans might not be all that flashy, but it’ll be effective enough offensively to go along with a nasty defense that’s going to hammer down on anything Atlanta tries to do through the air.

The Falcons will have a few nice moments helped by three interceptions, but the offense won’t do enough to capitalize on the chances.

New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, Line

New Orleans 27, Atlanta 16

Line: New Orleans -5.5, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons Must See Rating: 3

5: US Open Week 2

1: Samaritan

