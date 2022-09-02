New Mexico vs Maine prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

New Mexico vs Maine How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

How To Watch: Mountain West Network

Record: New Mexico (0-0), Maine (0-0)

New Mexico vs Maine Game Preview

Why Maine Will Win

A new era is starting with Jordan Stevens taking over the Black Bears gig.

He’s a defensive coach who needs to crank up the pass rush, but he’s getting a team that didn’t turn the ball over, was good in pass protection, and shouldn’t have to worry too much about New Mexico coming up with a big offensive performance.

The Lobos finished dead last in the nation in yards per game and averaged a college football-worst 12 points per outing. They should be stronger, but it shouldn’t be all that hard to stay in the game with a few early scores.

Why New Mexico Will Win

The offense might not be anything special, but the defense will be far stronger.

Former head coach and defensive mastermind Rocky Long has a young group to work with, but the linebacking corps should be solid and the secondary is loaded with veterans.

Maine isn’t going to come out and hang 50 on the board. It’s going to sputter and struggle to keep the chains moving, and the other side won’t have enough of a pass rush to make a big difference.

What’s Going To Happen

Points will come at a premium.

Maine will be good enough to keep this close, but the defense will buckle on a few strong second half Lobo scoring drives. There will be just enough Black Bear mistakes to keep the door open.

The New Mexico defense will keep the game alive, but it’ll be a battle late.

New Mexico vs Maine Prediction, Line

New Mexico 27, Maine 20

Line: New Mexico -10, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

