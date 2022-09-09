New Mexico State vs UTEP prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

New Mexico State vs UTEP How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: New Mexico State (0-2), UTEP (0-2)

New Mexico State vs UTEP Game Preview

Why New Mexico State Will Win

It’s been a rough start for the Aggies, but UTEP is more of a fit than Nevada and Minnesota were.

Eventually the offense under Jerry Kill will start running well. The passing attack hasn’t clucked quite yet – to be nice about it – and the ground game didn’t get going well enough against Nevada and went nowhere against the Gophers.

The Aggies weren’t Oklahoma, but UTEP got hammered by the Sooners for 259 yards and four scores in last week’s 45-13 loss, and allowed four yards per carry in the 31-13 loss to North Texas.

New Mexico State has to give it a try because …

Why UTEP Will Win

There’s no New Mexico State passing game.

It gave it a shot against the Wolf Pack and came up with 218 yards, but the four interceptions were a killer. The O managed to hit just 4-of-13 throws against the Gophers.

UTEP, on the other hand, has the downfield passing game. There’s only one touchdown pass in the two games, but Gavin Hardison threw for 537 yards and a score, he’s go the ability to keep driving the ball down the field on the NMSU secondary, and …

What’s Going To Happen

UTEP has more of an offense, and the defense is better than it showed so far.

North Texas and Oklahoma were able to do whatever they wanted against the Miner defense, but the stops will come against the run.

UTEP will be balanced – it’ll be the best day of the year by for for the ground attack – and Hardison will at least match the 249 yards he threw for in last year’s 30-3 win.

New Mexico State vs UTEP Prediction, Line

UTEP 27, New Mexico State 16

Line: UTEP -14, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

New Mexico State vs UTEP Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

