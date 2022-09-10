New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Sunday, September 11

New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 11

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

How To Watch: CBS

Record: New England (0-0), Miami (0-0)

New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins Game Preview

Why New England Patriots Will Win

The New England defense is still going to be terrific.

It might have melted down in the playoff loss to Buffalo after getting ripped up by Miami in the regular season finale, but it’s still going to be fine up front.

The Dolphins have a whole slew of great parts, but the offensive line isn’t good enough to hold up even after a slew of new parts brought in this offseason. There shouldn’t be much of a Miami ground game to worry about, but ..

Why Miami Dolphins Will Win

Here comes the Miami passing game.

Good luck slowing down the deep threat tandem of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle no matter who your defensive backs are, but New England has question marks in the secondary on the outside.

Get up early, and there’s a problem against a New England offense that – to be nice about it – struggled this offseason to find its footing.

The Miami defense might not be special, but it’ll be good enough to keep the Patriot receivers in check.

What’s Going To Happen

Does it seem a wee bit like Bill Belichick has something he’s waiting to unleash with this attack? It was too mediocre, too inefficient, and too off throughout the preseason, or …

The Patriot O is going to be a problem.

Tua Tagovailoa is about to start a huge campaign with a great performance, Waddle will go off with all the attention paid to Hill, and it’ll be a strong start to the season in the heat.

New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins Prediction, Line

New England 24, New England 20

Line: Miami -3.5, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins Must See Rating: 3.5

5: US Open Week 2

1: Samaritan

