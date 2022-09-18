New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Sunday, September 18

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 18

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: New England Patriots (0-1), Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Game Preview

Why Pittsburgh Steelers Will Win

Didn’t you used to be the New England offense?

It’s not like the Miami defense is anything that special, but the Patriots weren’t able to do much of anything against it in the 20-7 loss.

There wasn’t any running game to speak of, the passing game didn’t go anywhere, and the dry game was just about over at halftime.

If Pittsburgh could survive 338 passing yards from Joe Burrow and survive …

As long as the Steelers can keep forcing takeaways, and as long as the defensive pressure that got to Burrow seven times and keep rolling, there shouldn’t be any worries about getting hit with anything deep.

However …

Why New England Patriots Will Win

It’s not like the Pittsburgh offense did much of anything.

Chase Claypool – not Najee Harris – was the team’s leading rusher against the Bengals, and now Harris is hobbling.

New England doesn’t need to come up with a high-octane attack in this. All it has to do is not be -5 in turnover margin like Cincinnati was and everything else should work out.

The offense needs to take advantage of its opportunities, it needs to win third downs on defense, and it has to expect Mitchell Trubisky to struggle to keep the chains moving.

It starts with …

What’s Going To Happen

Mac Jones has to be okay.

He’s going to play, but he was hurting after the Miami game and might be struggling through a back injury. The running game should help the cause, the defense will do its part to keep Harris from getting going, and it’ll be an ugly win in every possible way.

New England will take it.

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction, Line

New England 20, Pittsburgh 16

Line: New England -2.5, o/u: 40.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers Must See Rating: 2

5: Peyton & Eli

1: Monarch

