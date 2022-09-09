Nevada vs Incarnate Word Prediction, Game Preview

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Predictions

September 8, 2022

Nevada vs Incarnate Word prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Nevada vs Incarnate Word How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10
Game Time: 5:30 ET
Venue: Mackay Stadium, Reno, NV
How To Watch: Mountain West Network
Record: Nevada (2-0), Incarnate Word (1-0)
Nevada vs Incarnate Word Game Preview

Why Incarnate Word Will Win

The show goes on.

The Cardinals lost star QB Cameron Ward to Washington State, but Lindsey Scott Jr. stepped right in to start the season and the offense ripped Southern Illinois to shreds in a 64-29 win.

The team was hot right away – getting up 22-0 in the first quarter – Scott ended up with six touchdown passes, and Nevada’s defense needs to be ready to handle it all.

The Wolf Pack might be 2-0, but they’re struggling offensively – beating New Mexico State and Texas State is no big deal – and it has yet to prove it can keep up a pace with a good attack.

But …

Why Nevada Will Win

The Nevada defense has been fantastic so far.

It held down the Aggies, and then totally stuffed the Bobcats by getting into the backfield over and over again – Texas State finished with -12 net rushing yards.

No, the passing game might not be doing anything amazing, but it’s not making a slew of big mistakes and it kept things moving last week. The ground attack is only averaging 3.5 yards per carry, but it’s grinding it out.

Why is Nevada 2-0, though?

What’s Going To Happen

Takeaways. Nevada is a ridiculous +9 in turnover margin in the first two weeks under new head coach Ken Wilson, and it needs to force Incarnate Word mistakes.

The Cardinals might have been great offensively against Southern Illinois, but the 12 penalties were a problem, and now they have to deal with a nasty offensive front that should take over as the game goes on.

The Wolf Pack will win, but it’s going to be a 60-minute fight to get there.

Nevada vs Incarnate Word Prediction, Line

Nevada 34, Incarnate Word 30
Line: Nevada -1.5, o/u: 60
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1
Nevada vs Incarnate Word Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

