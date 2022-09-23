Nevada vs Air Force prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24
Nevada vs Air Force How To Watch
Date: Friday, September 23
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Venue: Falcon Stadium, Colorado Springs, CO
How To Watch: FS1
Record: Nevada (2-2), Air Force (2-1)
– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+
CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections
CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule
NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Schedule, Picks
What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like
Top 10 Coach Hot Seat List: After Week 3
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Nevada vs Air Force Game Preview
Why Nevada Will Win
The turnovers have to come.
The Wolf Pack aren’t getting enough consistently out of their passing game, and the ground attack is only averaging 3.2 yards per carry, but they’re doing okay against the run – they held both Incarnate Word and Iowa to under 200 yards in the losses – and they’re taking the ball away.
The didn’t get any against the Hawkeyes, but they came up with 11 in the three previous games and have to somehow force Air Force mistakes.
Oddly enough, the Falcons didn’t turn it over in the loss to Wyoming, but gave it up five times in the wins over Northern Iowa and Colorado. The Pack can force fumbles, but …
Why Air Force Will Win
Nevada is having a hard time generating third down stops, and there’s nothing to worry about with the passing game. That, along with an offensive front that’s allowing too many plays in the backfield, is a bad mix against Air Force.
Time of possession hasn’t been a problem, but teams are converting their third down chances 44% of the time. That’s where Air Force rises up. They’re the best in the Mountain West converting 47% of their chances.
No, they don’t generate a pass rush, but the run defense should be able to hold up without a problem. The biggest issue for Nevada, though, is …
– Week 4 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview
What’s Going To Happen
Keeping control.
Air Force is amazing at bleeding the clock, and it should be able to do it against the Wolf Pack defense on drive after drive.
Again, the run defense has been okay so far, and Wyoming was able to stuff the Falcons, but back at home the O should crank up about 400 yards on the ground and force Nevada to throw. That’s when the big problems start.
Nevada vs Air Force Prediction, Line
Air Force 38, Nevada 13
Line: Air Force -24, o/u: 46.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
Nevada vs Air Force Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
College coaches all over America this week are raising awareness and research dollars for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive genetic disorder that takes the lives of young men. Fans can donate to Coach To Cure MD online or by texting the word CURE to 501501 to give $25.
– Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings
– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams