Nebraska vs North Dakota prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Nebraska vs North Dakota How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

How To Watch: Big Ten Network

Record: Nebraska (0-1), North Dakota (0-0)

Nebraska vs North Dakota Game Preview

Why North Dakota Will Win

The Fighting Hawks should be able to keep things moving.

The offensive line is good enough to pound away a bit – maybe not like Northwestern did last week against the Huskers in Dublin, but enough to get the ground game going – and QB Tommy Schuster is careful with the ball.

He can hit the short, midrange throws, he’ll get time to throw, and the team has a way of controlling the clock and keeping things moving.

However …

Why Nebraska Will Win

You think Nebraska is going to be just a weeeeeee bit fired up to get back on the field?

There were a whole slew of things that went wrong in the meltdown loss to Northwestern, but Casey Thompson threw for 355 yards and was solid in the first half, there was a little bit of a ground game when the offense tried, and even after giving up 528 yards of total offense, the defense actually held up more than it got credit for.

North Dakota won’t be able to grind it out like Northwestern did, the team should come out with a renewed energy, and …

What’s Going To Happen

How much does it matter that Nebraska is coming off that long, rough trip to Ireland? This is supposed to be the breather of a week – Northwestern is taking it off – but North Dakota is just physical enough overall and strong enough defensively to make the base grouchy.

The Nebraska passing game will kick in after the first quarter, but it’s not going to be as smooth as everyone might like, at least for a little while.

Nebraska vs North Dakota Prediction, Line

Nebraska 41, North Dakota 17

Line: Nebraska -22.5, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2



Nebraska vs North Dakota Must See Rating: 2

