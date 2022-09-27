Nebraska vs Indiana prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Nebraska vs Indiana How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Nebraska (1-3), Indiana (3-1)

Nebraska vs Indiana Game Preview

Why Indiana Will Win

Did Nebraska get better at college football in the off-week?

Did the 127th-best defense in college football figure it out? Is the pass rush about to show up? Is the Big Ten’s worst pass defense going to get better, and will the worst punt return in college football fix the glitch?

Indiana might have lost to Cincinnati with two many mistakes and misfires, but Nebraska’s defense doesn’t force takeaways and the secondary is about to get picked clean as long as Connor Bazelak gets time to work.

Against this Husker defensive front, that might not be a problem.

But …

Why Nebraska Will Win

Yeah, maybe Nebraska did get better with a week to take a break after the loss to Oklahoma.

After all the drama and all the problems of the first month of the season, this program needed to take a breath.

The defense is still a concern – to be nice about it – but the offense should be able to fire away on an IU secondary that got toasted by WKU and Cincinnati over the last two weeks and doesn’t come up with nearly enough key stops.

No, the talent level isn’t there overall, and the lines need to be far better, but the offense has playmakers, the big plays should be there, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Get ready for a rejuvenated Nebraska team.

We’ve all thought this before only to get hurt time and time again, but Mickey Joseph and the rest of the staff have had a little bit to settle in, getting a break will do wonders, and (deep breath …)

The offense will come up with a real, live late scoring drive to win a close game.

And there will be much rejoicing.

Nebraska vs Indiana Prediction, Line

Nebraska 34, Indiana 30

Line: Nebraska -6.5, o/u: 60

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Nebraska vs Indiana Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

