Nebraska vs Georgia Southern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Nebraska vs Georgia Southern How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Nebraska (1-0), Georgia Southern (1-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Nebraska vs Georgia Southern Game Preview

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

This is not your older brother’s Georgia Southern team.

New head coach Clay Helton wanted to change things up a bit, and while the running game will still play a big role, the passing attack is about to get going.

In came Buffalo transfer Kyle Vantrease, and at least for one week, everything clicked as he threw for 367 yards and four touchdowns in the blowout win over Morgan State.

Nebraska’s defense is far, far better, but it’s still shaky, it got pounded on by Northwestern’s ground game, and overall it took a little too long to put North Dakota away in a 38-17 win.

Georgia Southern will move the ball better than the Fighting Hawks did, and they ran for over five yards per carry.

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 2

Why Nebraska Will Win

Again, Nebraska might be struggling, but it’s not Morgan State.

If might be a tough go so far in the 1-1 start, but the Huskers found an explosive runner in Anthony Grant, QB Casey Thompson has been strong in spurts, and it has to keep being said, even though no one wants to hear it – it’s EARLY.

The Huskers have the parts to be far better, but they’re still looking like a team getting the timing down. Georgia Southern isn’t going to be great against the run – Grant and the ground attack should have a nice day – and everything should be fine as long as …

– Week 2 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

The Nebraska turnovers have to stop.

They were an issue against Northwestern, and the two against North Dakota didn’t help. The Huskers don’t have to be perfect, but they’re getting killed whenever there’s the slightest momentum shift.

Fortunately, controlling the game on the ground – and getting to Vantrease with the pass rush – should help take care of that.

– CFN Week 2 Predictions

Nebraska vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Line

Nebraska 35, Georgia Southern 17

Line: Nebraska -22, o/u: 60

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Nebraska vs Georgia Southern Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams