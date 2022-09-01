NC State Wolfpack Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

NC State Wolfpack Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the NC State season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

NC State Wolfpack Preview

Dave Doeren: 64-49, 10th year at NC State

12th year overall (87-53) 2021 Preview

2021 Record: Overall: 9-3, Conference: 6-2

NC State was the overlooked really, really good team of 2021 – two of its three losses were on the road by a total of four points.

Devin Leary was the overlooked really, really good quarterback of last year – Kenny Pickett and other ACC stars got all the attention.

NC State overall has become an overlooked really, really good program under Dave Doeren.

It hasn’t been able to bust through and get to an ACC Championship game, much less win one, but outside of a 4-8 clunker in 2019, the Wolfpack have been consistently solid with three nine-win seasons in five years and an 8-4 2020 that might have been nine with a regular schedule.

That was coming off a nice run of three straight winning seasons and 22 wins before taking things up a few notches.

How good has NC State been under Doeren? Clemson is obviously the star of the conference, and not counting Notre Dame – put a ring on it, ACC – NC State has the second-most wins of any ACC program over the last eight seasons.

And this might just be the best team yet under Doeren.

The offense gets back Leary working behind a veteran offensive line that really and truly might be overlooked.

The defense not only should get back eight starters, but returns a few injured stars to form what could be the nation’s best linebacking corps – or close to it.

So no overlooking NC State this year. Put the pressure on.

Clemson is still the most talented team and should rise back up and take the ACC – getting to the ACC Championship could be tough with the Atlantic Division date with the Tigers in Death Valley – but being the second best team in the conference is the reasonable goal.

Ten wins, possibly 11, and the program’s best season than the 11-3 2022 season …

That wouldn’t be overlooked.

