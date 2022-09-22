NC State vs UConn prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24
NC State vs UConn How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 24
Game Time: 7:30 ET
Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC
How To Watch: ESPN3
Record: NC State (3-0), UConn (1-3)
NC State vs UConn Game Preview
Why UConn Will Win
The Huskies might be coming off of two blowout loses to Syracuse and Michigan, but this is going to be a process.
The running game isn’t awful. It was good over the first two weeks, and then it ran into those to Power Five teams and sputtered – it had a little success against the Orange.
The aren’t a slew of penalties to make life harder, the run defense is holding teams to four yards per carry, and the O line overall hasn’t been too bad – it’s been good in pass protection.
But …
Why NC State Will Win
This is the game to try getting the offense to be more consistent. The D will take care of the rest.
Syracuse and Michigan fired at will with the passing game. Neither one took any big chances, both connected on 81% of their throws, and while Michigan didn’t go off with the ground attack, it ran for six touchdowns.
NC State’s defense hasn’t allowed anything on the ground so far, especially over the last two games, and it’s forcing a ton of mistakes with nine takeaways.
UConn doesn’t have a dangerous enough of a passing game to worry about, expect at least two takeaways, and the offense should capitalize on every opportunity.
What’s Going To Happen
Can NC State somehow go on after the brutal jab by North Carolina QB Drake Maye?
It was suggested that people who go to NC State couldn’t get into UNC, but the team will overcome the adversity with one of an easy game with both sides still trying to work out all the kinks.
The defense will dominate from the start, the offense will be balanced, and even though it hasn’t been perfect so far, NC State will be 4-0.
NC State vs UConn Prediction, Line
NC State 48, UConn 10
Line: NC State -39, o/u: 49.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
NC State vs UConn Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5
