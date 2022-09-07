NC State vs Charleston Southern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

NC State vs Charleston Southern How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 12:30 ET

Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: NC State (1-0), Charleston Southern (0-1)

NC State vs Charleston Southern Game Preview

Why Charleston Southern Will Win

NC State is coming off a rough Saturday. It got by East Carolina, but it was saved by missed kicks in an ugly 21-20 win.

The passing game wasn’t special, the running game didn’t do much, and overall it was a struggle.

Charleston Southern had its own issues in the 52-38 loss to Western Carolina, but the defense forced four takeaways, the passing game was strong, and there’s a shot it can catch the Wolfpack looking ahead to Texas Tech.

But …

Why NC State Will Win

The worst thing to happen to Charleston Southern is that the team that’s supposed to be the ACC title contender looked that bad.

Let’s just say there’s some sharpening up to do, and this is the game to do it.

NC State walked out of East Carolina with a win, but Devin Leary and the passing game struggled to get things moving, there weren’t any points in the second half, and moving the chains was a struggle. Throw in a few injuries, and this is a big game for the team.

The Buccaneer defense wasn’t even close against Western Carolina – it couldn’t stoop anything, especially through the air, and now Leary and company will give it a full go.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not going to inspire any confidence quite yet, but NC State will start looking and playing the part. Charleston Southern isn’t going to be a speed bump, but it will get behind early and won’t be able to make enough of a push to make this interesting.

It’ll keep throwing and come up with a few points, though.

NC State vs Charleston Southern Prediction, Line

NC State 45, Charleston Southern 10

Line: NC State -44.5, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

NC State vs Charleston Southern Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

