Navy vs Delaware prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Navy vs Delaware How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Navy-Marine Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Navy (0-0), Delaware (0-0)

Navy vs Delaware Game Preview

Why Delaware Will Win

Can the Blue Hens stop the run? Yeah.

They might not get into the backfield, but they managed to be strong against the run last season, they have the linebackers who can hold up against what’s coming, and overall they don’t beat themselves.

This isn’t a team that will commit a ton of penalties, and turnovers shouldn’t be an issue. The Navy defense has to replace a slew of key defensive parts, and offense also has to start over in several areas, and …

Why Navy Will Win

Delaware is going to have a hard time moving the chains.

This isn’t a high-powered team – it averaged under 300 yards per game last season – and it’ll have a hard time controlling the clock. If you let Navy own the tempo, you’re in big trouble.

There are some nice parts to the Blue Hen rushing game, but the offensive line doesn’t generate much of a push. The rested Navy defense should be able to hold up and the offense should own the fourth quarter.

What’s Going To Happen

It might not be razor sharp right out of the gate, but the Navy option attack will grind and grind some more as it takes over the game.

Delaware will generate a few good scoring drives, but it’ll get crushed in the time of possession battle and won’t be able to rally back late.

Navy vs Delaware Prediction, Line

Navy 30, Delaware 13

Line: Navy -15, o/u: 41

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Navy vs Delaware Must See Rating: 2

