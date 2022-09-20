Missouri vs Auburn prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Missouri vs Auburn How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Missouri (2-1), Auburn (2-1)

Missouri vs Auburn Game Preview

Why Missouri Will Win

Auburn is having issues.

The offense struggled against San Jose State, it didn’t do enough to keep up in the 41-12 home loss to Penn State, and the defense isn’t picking up the slack like it needs to.

It’s 2-1, and it’s not like the wheels have totally come off, but TJ Finley and Robby Ashford have combined to throw just two touchdown passes and six picks in the three games, the defensive front isn’t doing enough to get into the backfield, and there’s a big problem holding on to the ball in all ways.

The turnovers are a killer, and so is the ability to keep the chains moving. Auburn is controlling the clock for just 28 minutes per game, and even with its own concerns, the Mizzou offense is holding the ball for over 34 minutes per game.

Why Auburn Will Win

Is this when the Auburn running game can take over?

Missouri has only faced one team that can run in any way, and Kansas State went off for 235 yards in the 40-12 win.

Auburn couldn’t get the Penn State game under control and had to change up its plans, but the ground attack worked against San Jose State and Mercer, and in this the O needs to settle in by grinding a bit more and coming up with easier third down opportunities.

Missouri hasn’t had Auburn’s turnover problems, but it has hardly been air-tight. The special teams have been a disaster at times, the penalties have been steadily coming, and that’s everything the home side needs.

Auburn needs the other team to screw up more. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Auburn isn’t creating its own breaks. Missouri has been able to at least offset many of its mistakes with takeaways, but the other Tigers only have one takeaway so far.

Auburn will keep this simple. It’s not going to force throws, and it’s not going to take too many chances. Start handing it off, let the backs do the work, and start taking more control.

The home Tigers can do that.

Missouri vs Auburn Prediction, Line

Auburn 27, Missouri 23

Line: Auburn -7, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Missouri vs Auburn Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

