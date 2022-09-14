Missouri vs Abilene Christian prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Missouri vs Abilene Christian How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Faurot Field, Columbia, MO

How To Watch: SEC Network/ESPN+

Record: Missouri (1-1), Abilene Christian (2-0)

Missouri vs Abilene Christian Game Preview

Why Abilene Christian Will Win

Missouri is struggling.

It managed just 222 yards of total offense in an ugly 40-12 loss to Kansas State, the passing game isn’t clicking – even with an easy win over Louisiana Tech – and there are way, way too many turnovers with six in the two games.

Abilene Christian has been fantastic in the first two games. It’s been owning the clock, dominating on third downs, and it hasn’t allowed a thing late in games.

The Wildcats haven’t given up a second half point so far and just six points after the first quarter.

But …

Why Missouri Will Win

The Tigers can fix this fast.

The running game ran at will over Louisiana Tech, the defense didn’t allow a thing on the ground – granted, the Bulldogs didn’t try running a whole bunch – and the passing attack should eventually click.

Everyone around Mizzou is impatient for this to all start working already under head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, but the talent is still coming into place, QB Brady Cook has to settle into the job, and that’s what this game is for.

The lines are in place to take over right away, and the defense should be able to attack the Wildcat backfield.

What’s Going To Happen

Sometimes a team needs a cathartic blowout win. Beating up on Abilene Christian won’t make the performance against Kansas State go away, but it’ll be a reset moment before having to go to Auburn.

It won’t always be smooth, but the running game will take over, the defense will get over giving up a few early scores, and Mizzou will start to look the part early in the second half.

Missouri vs Abilene Christian Prediction, Line

Missouri 48, Abilene Christian 13

Line: Missouri -23, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Missouri vs Abilene Christian Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

