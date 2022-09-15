Mississippi State vs LSU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Mississippi State vs LSU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Mississippi State (2-0), LSU (1-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Coach Hot Seat List: After Week 2

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Mississippi State vs LSU Game Preview

Why Mississippi State Will Win

The offense has been fantastic.

The Bulldogs haven’t had any true layup games yet – Memphis and at Arizona to start the season – and everything worked without much of a hitch.

Will Rogers and the passing attack are rolling, the defense has been great overall, and the team has somewhat quietly plays as well as anyone in the SEC not named Georgia.

Meanwhile, LSU struggled against Florida State, was great against Southern – the result against the Noles might have been very, very different if the first two games were turned around – and there’s still a question over whether or not the team is sharp yet.

The defense has been solid overall, but it hasn’t dealt with anything like Mississippi State is bringing. It’s too sharp, too productive, and too efficient so far.

LSU hasn’t come up with enough of a pass rush so far to matter.

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 3

Why LSU Will Win

Hello, Jayden Daniels.

The transfer quarterback from Arizona State didn’t get enough credit for almost pulling the FSU game out of the fire, and then he took target practice against Southern. So far he has hit 78% of his passes with five touchdowns and no picks, and he took off for 132 yards and a score. That’s set. The quarterback situation is solid.

Everything else should start to come together with a little more time.

As is, the Tigers have the talent in the secondary to hold up against what’s coming from Rogers and the hot receiving corps, the MSU D isn’t getting into the backfield enough to bother Daniels, and then there are the turnovers.

It’s the cost of doing business in the Mississippi State offense, but the five giveaways in two games are concerning, and LSU’s defense has generated six takeaways.

– Week 3 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

This will be one of Saturday’s hidden gems.

There aren’t any massive national games, but this will turn into one considering all of the storylines.

What happens if Brian Kelly starts 1-2? What happens if Mississippi State is 3-0 and looks fantastic? What happens if LSU pulls this off and starts to look the part?

Mississippi State might not have everything in place, and there are a slew of flaws that will be exposed at some point – the turnovers have to chill out – but it won’t be this week.

The Bulldog run defense has been terrific, Rogers is too hot, and it’ll be a terrific win in a fun back-and-forth battle.

– CFN Week 3 Predictions

Mississippi State vs LSU Prediction, Line

Mississippi State 30, LSU 27

Line: Mississippi State -2.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Mississippi State vs LSU Must See Rating (out of 5): 4.5

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams