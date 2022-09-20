Mississippi State vs Bowling Green prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Mississippi State vs Bowling Green How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Mississippi State (2-1), Bowling Green (1-2)

Mississippi State vs Bowling Green Game Preview

Why Bowling Green Will Win

Wait, what?

Talk about ruining the buzz, Marshall was rolling after shocking Notre Dame in South Bend, it had a layup against a mediocre Bowling Green team to get through, and then …

The Falcon offense showed up cranking out 300 passing yards, the team was +3 in turnover margin, and sort of like the stunning win over Minnesota last year, the team came up with a 34-31 victory that came from out of nowhere.

This is a good enough team to provide a push. The pass rush has been great, the takeaways are steady, and if QB Matt McDonald get get into a groove, keeping up the pace shouldn’t be a problem.

But …

Why Mississippi State Will Win

The win over Marshall really was crazy.

The Bowling Green defense didn’t do anything against the Eastern Kentucky passing game in the wild 59-57 loss, UCLA roared back through the air in a 45-17 win, and now the secondary gets a Mississippi State offense that’s going to open it up after struggling in the 31-16 loss to LSU.

The Tiger secondary pitched a gem, but Bowling Green doesn’t have the ability to get off the field – third down stops are a problem. The quick nature of the Mississippi State offense negates the Falcon pass rush, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Mississippi State will be fully engaged after the loss last week.

Will Rogers will pick the Bowling Green defense clean, it’s going to keep on coming, and a few early points for the MAC team won’t be any big deal.

The Bulldogs aren’t going to shut things down cold, but the passing attack will get to 400 yards to blow past a few Bowling Green scoring drives.

Mississippi State vs Bowling Green Prediction, Line

Mississippi State 48, Bowling Green 16

Line: Mississippi State -30, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Mississippi State vs Bowling Green Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

