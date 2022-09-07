Mississippi State vs Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10
Mississippi State vs Arizona How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 10
Game Time: 11:00 pm ET
Venue: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
How To Watch: FS1
Record: Mississippi State (1-0), Arizona (1-0)
– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+
CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections
CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule
NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions
What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Mississippi State vs Arizona Game Preview
Why Mississippi State Will Win
That’s how this thing is supposed to work.
Mississippi State and the Mike Leach offense has the upside to throw for a gajillion yards and crank up the production in bulk – at least past Leach teams at other places did that – but the 49-23 win over Memphis was different.
It was dominant, steady, and consistent without having to do anything crazy.
The offense seemed like it hit every third down chance – it was 11-of-13 – and it seemed like it was always on the field, because it was. The Bulldogs had the ball for over 41 minutes, Will Rogers threw for 450 yards and five touchdowns, and the defense didn’t have to sweat.
Arizona might have looked fantastic in the 38-20 win over San Diego State, but even with a former Washington State quarterback in place, it doesn’t have the offense to keep up if the Bulldogs do that for a second week in a row.
Why Arizona Will Win
This is about as odd a game as it gets for Mississippi State.
Mike Leach might be used to Pac-12 life from his Washington State days, but kickoff will be 10:00 pm Starkville, Mississippi time. The weather should be absolutely perfect – mid-70s – but will Arizona have any sort of a home field advantage?
These isn’t your 2021 Arizona Wildcats.
Head coach Jedd Fisch loaded up with a brand new team with big-time playmakers. Jayden de Laura from Wazzu is an upgrade at quarterback from anything the program has had over the last few years, and UTEP WR Jacob Cowing – eight catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns – is the game-breaker the team was lacking.
The lines are night-and-day better, the defense pitched a brilliant game in the 38-20 win at San Diego State – one of the touchdowns allowed was from the special teams – and …
– Week 2 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview
What’s Going To Happen
Mississippi State’s lines are stronger, the playmakers are better, and the team will get past a few big plays from the Arizona attack with more steady production.
It might not be the performance the team came up with against Memphis, but it won’t be too far off.
It’ll be a fun late night show from both sides with the Bulldogs pulling away in the third quarter.
Mississippi State vs Arizona Prediction, Line
Mississippi State 37, Arizona 23
Line: Mississippi State -11, o/u: 59.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Mississippi State vs Arizona Must See Rating (out of 5): 3
– Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings
– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams