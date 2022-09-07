Mississippi State vs Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Mississippi State vs Arizona How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Mississippi State (1-0), Arizona (1-0)

Mississippi State vs Arizona Game Preview

Why Mississippi State Will Win

That’s how this thing is supposed to work.

Mississippi State and the Mike Leach offense has the upside to throw for a gajillion yards and crank up the production in bulk – at least past Leach teams at other places did that – but the 49-23 win over Memphis was different.

It was dominant, steady, and consistent without having to do anything crazy.

The offense seemed like it hit every third down chance – it was 11-of-13 – and it seemed like it was always on the field, because it was. The Bulldogs had the ball for over 41 minutes, Will Rogers threw for 450 yards and five touchdowns, and the defense didn’t have to sweat.

Arizona might have looked fantastic in the 38-20 win over San Diego State, but even with a former Washington State quarterback in place, it doesn’t have the offense to keep up if the Bulldogs do that for a second week in a row.

Why Arizona Will Win

This is about as odd a game as it gets for Mississippi State.

Mike Leach might be used to Pac-12 life from his Washington State days, but kickoff will be 10:00 pm Starkville, Mississippi time. The weather should be absolutely perfect – mid-70s – but will Arizona have any sort of a home field advantage?

These isn’t your 2021 Arizona Wildcats.

Head coach Jedd Fisch loaded up with a brand new team with big-time playmakers. Jayden de Laura from Wazzu is an upgrade at quarterback from anything the program has had over the last few years, and UTEP WR Jacob Cowing – eight catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns – is the game-breaker the team was lacking.

The lines are night-and-day better, the defense pitched a brilliant game in the 38-20 win at San Diego State – one of the touchdowns allowed was from the special teams – and …

What’s Going To Happen

Mississippi State’s lines are stronger, the playmakers are better, and the team will get past a few big plays from the Arizona attack with more steady production.

It might not be the performance the team came up with against Memphis, but it won’t be too far off.

It’ll be a fun late night show from both sides with the Bulldogs pulling away in the third quarter.

Mississippi State vs Arizona Prediction, Line

Mississippi State 37, Arizona 23

Line: Mississippi State -11, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Mississippi State vs Arizona Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

