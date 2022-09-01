Mississippi State Bulldogs Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Mississippi State Bulldogs Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Mississippi State season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

Head Coach: Mike Leach, 3rd year at Mississippi State, 11-13

21st year overall, 150-103, 2021 Preview

2021 Record: Overall: 7-6, Conference: 4-4

Eventually this is going to work and lead to more wins.

Oh no, Mississippi State isn’t going to win anything big like an outright division title or SEC Championship – Mike Leach-coached teams don’t do that – but the team and the system and the style showed enough last year to knock off a strong NC State team, get by Auburn and Kentucky, and in one of the biggest moments of the season, push past Texas A&M.

Now the offense has to go to another level and be even more dangerous. The 400-yard passing days have to be the accepted norm – there were six last year – but there was just one 500-yard total offense day against the FCS teams, and that was against Vanderbilt.

The offense controlled the clock all season, not having a running game didn’t matter, and there weren’t any really bad losses considering the Bulldogs got a bad beat against Memphis – the official sure as shoot looked like he signaled that punt was down – and the offensive line was a shadow of its former self in the bowl loss to Texas Tech – and the Red Raiders were fantastic.

No, the key last year, and going forward, is a defense that continues to have more talent than any team Leach has ever coached to go along with the offense that took a giant step forward after a rough 2020.

Leach has a loaded D that should be better than the one that finished 30th in the nation last year, and the O has a rising star veteran in QB Will Rogers running it. Throw in a schedule that gets Texas A&M at home and is very, very manageable considering there’s a trip to Alabama and the bad break of playing Georgia – it’s in Starkville – and this is when it all could turn way, way up.

And if that day when the offense becomes unstoppable just so happens to be October 22nd in Tuscaloosa, this will be one fun year.

