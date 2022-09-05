Minnesota vs Western Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10
Minnesota vs Western Illinois How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 10
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
How To Watch: BTN
Record: Minnesota (1-0), Western Illinois (0-1)
Minnesota vs Western Illinois Game Preview
Why Western Illinois Will Win
The Leathernecks have a few playmakers who can make the Minnesota defense work.
The passing game is strong – Neseim Brantley is coming off a six-catch, 171-yard, three touchdown day in the 42-25 loss to UT Martin – with big plays and downfield throws there.
The O has to take its shots. Minnesota might be on letdown alert with Colorado and Michigan State up next, but …
Why Minnesota Will Win
Western Illinois has a shaky run defense and isn’t going to be big on the time of possession battle this season.
Uh oh.
UT Martin came up with good run after good run on the way to 260 yards averaging six yards per pop. The Minnesota ground game was fine against New Mexico State in the 38-0 win – it was more workmanlike than sensational – but it controlled the game throughout.
The Golden Gophers had the ball for close to 45 minutes, the defense pitched a gem, and …
What’s Going To Happen
The goal here will be to get the Minnesota passing game going fast and get to the twos as soon as humanly possible.
The program has a way of taking it easy here and there against the lightweights, but the defense appears to be looking to make a statement early on – at least it played that was against NMSU.
If it seems like the Minnesota offense is always on the field, it’s because it will be.
Minnesota vs Western Illinois Prediction, Line
Minnesota 41, Western Illinois 10
Line: TBA, o/u: TBA
ATS Confidence out of 5: TBA
Minnesota vs Western Illinois Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5
