Minnesota vs Michigan State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24
Minnesota vs Michigan State How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 24
Game Time: 3:30 ET
Venue: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI
How To Watch: BTN
Record: Minnesota (3-0), Michigan State (2-1)
Minnesota vs Michigan State Game Preview
Why Minnesota Will Win
Since when did Minnesota become the Greatest Show on Turf?
No. 2 in the nation in total offense – behind Ohio State – No. 1 in time of possession, No. 2 in rushing offense, No. 1 in third down conversions, No. 7 in scoring, No. 9 in yards per completion, No. 4 in first downs …
And the defense is working, too.
No. 2 in the nation in total defense – behind James Madison, BTW – No. 4 in scoring D, No. 4 in pass D, No. 9 in run defense, No. 1 in third down stops, and …
Minnesota is playing well.
Granted, New Mexico State, Western Illinois, and Colorado play like they have seven guys on the field, but the Gophers have used them as warm-ups. They go Mohamed Ibrahim back up and going, Tanner Morgan and the passing game has been terrific, and this has been as strong a run as there’s been under PJ Fleck.
On the other side, Michigan State got exposed last week. That nation-worst-in-2021 pass defense that was supposedly fixed got hit for almost 400 yards by Michael Penix and Washington, the running game hit the wall, and …
Why Michigan State Will Win
Washington is fantastic.
No, Michigan State isn’t 2021 awful against the pass, and yes, the running game is fine. The team still battled late to make it interesting in the 39-28 loss, and again, Washington is great.
Minnesota might be looking amazing, but to keep hammering this home, it played NOBODY so far. It did what you’re supposed to do against bad teams, but there’s a huge prove-it factor considering it hasn’t dealt with anyone who can run like the Spartans can and can take the ball away enough to matter.
For all of the good things the Golden Gophers are doing, they’re not generating takeaways, losing top WR Chris Autman-Bell for the season matters, and …
What’s Going To Happen
Minnesota isn’t screwing up.
That’s the biggest takeaway from the easy first three games – the team is sharp even though it doesn’t have to be.
There have been just two turnovers and ten penalties in the three games, and it’s not going to start making the big mistakes in a game like this.
Michigan State will play better than it did in Seattle, but Minnesota will continue to dominate the time of possession battle – it’s holding the ball for a nation-leading 40 minutes per game so far – and it’ll survive a tough fight with a late, grinding drive to close it out.
Minnesota vs Michigan State Prediction, Line
Minnesota 31, Michigan State 27
Line: Minnesota -2.5, o/u: 51
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Minnesota vs Michigan State Must See Rating (out of 5): 4
