Minnesota vs Michigan State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Minnesota vs Michigan State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Minnesota (3-0), Michigan State (2-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Schedule, Picks

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Coach Hot Seat List: After Week 3

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Minnesota vs Michigan State Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

Since when did Minnesota become the Greatest Show on Turf?

No. 2 in the nation in total offense – behind Ohio State – No. 1 in time of possession, No. 2 in rushing offense, No. 1 in third down conversions, No. 7 in scoring, No. 9 in yards per completion, No. 4 in first downs …

And the defense is working, too.

No. 2 in the nation in total defense – behind James Madison, BTW – No. 4 in scoring D, No. 4 in pass D, No. 9 in run defense, No. 1 in third down stops, and …

Minnesota is playing well.

Granted, New Mexico State, Western Illinois, and Colorado play like they have seven guys on the field, but the Gophers have used them as warm-ups. They go Mohamed Ibrahim back up and going, Tanner Morgan and the passing game has been terrific, and this has been as strong a run as there’s been under PJ Fleck.

On the other side, Michigan State got exposed last week. That nation-worst-in-2021 pass defense that was supposedly fixed got hit for almost 400 yards by Michael Penix and Washington, the running game hit the wall, and …

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 4

Why Michigan State Will Win

Washington is fantastic.

No, Michigan State isn’t 2021 awful against the pass, and yes, the running game is fine. The team still battled late to make it interesting in the 39-28 loss, and again, Washington is great.

Minnesota might be looking amazing, but to keep hammering this home, it played NOBODY so far. It did what you’re supposed to do against bad teams, but there’s a huge prove-it factor considering it hasn’t dealt with anyone who can run like the Spartans can and can take the ball away enough to matter.

For all of the good things the Golden Gophers are doing, they’re not generating takeaways, losing top WR Chris Autman-Bell for the season matters, and …

– Week 4 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

Minnesota isn’t screwing up.

That’s the biggest takeaway from the easy first three games – the team is sharp even though it doesn’t have to be.

There have been just two turnovers and ten penalties in the three games, and it’s not going to start making the big mistakes in a game like this.

Michigan State will play better than it did in Seattle, but Minnesota will continue to dominate the time of possession battle – it’s holding the ball for a nation-leading 40 minutes per game so far – and it’ll survive a tough fight with a late, grinding drive to close it out.

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 3

Minnesota vs Michigan State Prediction, Line

Minnesota 31, Michigan State 27

Line: Minnesota -2.5, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Minnesota vs Michigan State Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

College coaches all over America this week are raising awareness and research dollars for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive genetic disorder that takes the lives of young men. Fans can donate to Coach To Cure MD online or by texting the word CURE to 501501 to give $25.

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams