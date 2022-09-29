Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Sunday, October 2

Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 2

Game Time: 9:30 am ET

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

How To Watch: NFL Network

Record: Minnesota Vikings (2-1), New Orleans Saints (1-2)

Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints Game Preview

Why Minnesota Vikings Will Win

New Orleans could really, really use some time off that it’s not going to get.

This is one banged up team considering it’s just Week 4. Even though QB Jameis Winston is expected to play, and RB Alvin Kamara and WR Michael Thomas will give it a go, few teams are as dinged.

That’s not a plus considering the problems that need to be solved in a hurry, like turnovers.

Who gets whacked by a team like the Carolina Panthers? A team that turns it over three times after giving it away five times against Tampa Bay.

The Saints are moving the ball well enough, but they have yet to deal with a high-powered offense with a big passing game – and yeah, for now, that includes the Buccaneers.

All of a sudden, the team that’s struggling force mistakes on one side and scored just 24 points on the other has to deal with the Minnesota passing game that’s been inconsistent, but can strike from anywhere.

Why New Orleans Saints Will Win

Run, New Orleans, run.

Yeah, Kamara is hurt, and Mark Ingram is Mark Ingram, and Taysom Hill has a rib problem, and Jameis can’t run, but the Saints have to give it a go.

The ground attack worked great in the opener against Atlanta, but it fizzled over the last two weeks. Now it gets a Minnesota defense that’s struggling to come up with the big stops against the run, allowed five rushing scores so far, and has to try to hold up with the inconsistent offense isn’t getting things moving.

For all the supposed fun, Minnesota struggles on third downs, and the New Orleans defense is great at getting off the field.

What’s Going To Happen

Throw all logic and reason out the window when it comes to the London games.

Everyone’s rhythm and groove are thrown off, no one plays quite like they’re supposed to, and even though it’s a fun idea – eventually, there will be a London team – everything will seem a bit off.

Winston will come up with a slew of big plays against a hurt Minnesota secondary, but the Vikings will be a bit better on the lines, its own running game will work, and the healthier receiving corps will shine through.

Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints Prediction, Line

Minnesota 23, New Orleans 20

Line: Minnesota -2.5, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints Must See Rating: 3

