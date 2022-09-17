Middle Tennessee vs Tennessee State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17
Middle Tennessee vs Tennessee State How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 17
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, TN
How To Watch: ESPN+
Record: Middle Tennessee (1-1), Tennessee State (0-2)
Middle Tennessee vs Tennessee State Game Preview
Why Tennessee State Will Win
Yeah, the Tigers are 0-2, but it’s a more-than-respectable 0-2 with a tough loss on the road to Eastern Washington and a good fight in a 16-3 loss to Deion’s Jackson State team.
The Tiger defense is playing well. It’s holding its own on third downs, it hasn’t been bad against the run, and now it should be able to make enough plays in the Middle Tennessee backfield to matter.
Why Middle Tennessee Will Win
Which Blue Raider team will show up?
Will it be the one that got trucked by James Madison when the running game didn’t go anywhere and the team came up with just 119 yards of total offense, or will it be the one that stuffed Colorado State and got the passing game going in a 34-19 win?
The Blue Raiders were able to force four takeaways last week, and they might have to do that to keep the Tigers from getting their offense going.
What’s Going To Happen
Middle Tennessee isn’t running the ball a lick, but the defense should hold on against the Tiger passing game. It’ll give up a few big shots down the field, but the Blue Raiders and QB Chase Cunningham will be methodical enough to keep up the scoring pressure.
Middle Tennessee vs Tennessee State Prediction, Line
Middle Tennessee 35, Tennessee State 17
Line: Middle Tennessee -21, o/u: 49
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Middle Tennessee vs Tennessee State Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5
