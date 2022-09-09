Middle Tennessee vs Colorado State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Middle Tennessee vs Colorado State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, CO

How To Watch: Evoca

Record: Middle Tennessee (0-1), Colorado State (0-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Middle Tennessee vs Colorado State Game Preview

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

That was rough.

Middle Tennessee ran into a James Madison buzzsaw in the 44-7 loss. The defense was awful, the offense was worse, and it was a terrible day against a jacked up team ecstatic to be up in the FBS world.

Middle Tennessee is better than that.

The defense didn’t come up with any takeaways, but they should come against the Colorado State offense. Chase Cunningham is a better all-around quarterback than he showed, the ground game will get going against a defense that got hammered on by Michigan for six yards per carry.

Deep breath … again, it’ll be better.

However …

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 2

Why Colorado State Will Win

Middle Tennessee got rolled by James Madison. No offense to the Dukes, but they’re not Michigan.

The 51-7 loss to the Wolverines was a disaster in all phases, but Colorado State is going to be better than that.

New head coach Jay Norvell has the parts in place to be a problem in a weakened Mountain West. For all of the issues, QB Clay Millen completed 16-of-20 passes, the high-powered passing game should be able to roll against a Blue Raider secondary that allowed six touchdown passes last week to former CSU Ram Todd Centeio, and …

– Week 2 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

Colorado State will look the part.

The lines couldn’t hold up against the Michigan fronts last week, but they’ll have it a whole lot easier back at home.

This is where the passing game clicks, the Ram rushing attack will average five yards per carry, and Week 1 will be well in the past.

– CFN Week 2 Predictions

Middle Tennessee vs Colorado State Prediction, Line

Colorado State 38, Middle Tennessee 21

Line: Colorado State -9.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Middle Tennessee vs Colorado State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams