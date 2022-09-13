Michigan vs UConn prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Michigan vs UConn How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Michigan (2-0), UConn (1-2)

Michigan vs UConn Game Preview

Why UConn Will Win

The Huskies have a few decent positives to build on in the long, hard journey to being at least competitive under new head coach Jim Mora Jr.

The running game worked fine in the first two games – a loss to Utah State and a win over Central Connecticut State – and the team might have something in freshman QB Zion Turner, who hit 14-of-17 passes for 92 yards and a score in the loss to Syracuse.

The defensive front hasn’t been totally gouged so far against the run, third down conversions haven’t been a problem, Michigan is only clicking on 31% of its third down tries, and …

Why Michigan Will Win

Turnovers. It’s not like Michigan needs a ton of help in this, but UConn will be happy to provide it with at least two giveaways – probably three or more – and Michigan has given up just one turnover so far.

The running game is crushing.

The Wolverines are averaging close to seven yards per carry, there’s been no issue getting the offense moving, and the defense isn’t allowing anything happening down the field.

The lines have been fantastic. UConn won’t generate anything in the backfield, it won’t come up with enough of a push for the ground attack, and …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s going to be another easy scrimmage for Michigan.

With the Big Ten season starting next week against Maryland, the team gets another preseason game to tune things up, get the timing of the passing game down, work with the quarterback situation, and get to work on what’s coming.

UConn won’t have enough scoring pop to have any prayer of keeping up in the second half. It’ll come up with a few points, but this will get out of hand fast.

Michigan vs UConn Prediction, Line

Michigan 52, UConn 9

Line: Michigan -46.5, o/u: 60

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Michigan vs UConn Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

