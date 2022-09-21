Michigan vs Maryland prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Michigan vs Maryland How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Michigan (3-0), Maryland (3-0)

Michigan vs Maryland Game Preview

Why Maryland Will Win

The Terp passing game is clicking, and it’s by far the toughest attack Michigan has seen so far.

Taulia Tagovailoa has been in total command, hitting 77% of his passes for 895 yards and six touchdowns with two picks. The receiving combination of Rakim Jarrett, Jeshaun Jones, and TE Corey Dyches has been fantastic, the running game is averaging over six yards per carry, and there aren’t any misfires when the O gets its shot at scoring.

The defense is just okay, but it finally started taking the ball away with three turnovers forced in the 34-27 win over SMU, and the pressure is going to be on the Michigan offensive side now because …

Why Michigan Will Win

You wanted to see JJ McCarthy as the main man, Michigan fans, and now you got him.

With Cade McNamara getting hurt in the win over UConn, now the star No. 1B gets to run the attack. He’ll have to prove he can do the job full-time without making a slew of mistakes, but he’ll run better, he’s been fantastic so far when he’s had his chances – hitting 88% of his throws for 473 yards and three touchdowns with no picks – and he doesn’t have to do it all.

The Michigan offensive line is even better than the 2021 version, with the running game ripping defenses to shreds, the pass protection has been fine, and there’s no real worry against a Maryland defense that doesn’t get into the backfield enough and hasn’t been a rock against the run.

Yeah, Michigan has been great so far against three very, very, very bad teams, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, Michigan hasn’t seen anything like the Maryland offense, but on the other side, Maryland hasn’t dealt with anything like the power that’s about to come from the Michigan ground game.

The Wolverines have been building toward this, building and reworking over the first three games in what amounted to glorified scrimmages. Tagovailoa will be good, and Maryland will have its moments, but the Wolverines will ground and pound their way to a good win.

Michigan vs Maryland Prediction, Line

Michigan 38, Maryland 20

Line: Michigan -16.5, o/u: 65.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Michigan vs Maryland Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

