Michigan vs Iowa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Michigan vs Iowa How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Michigan (4-0), Iowa (3-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Roundup: Overrated, Underrated, What it all Means

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

Week 4 Scoreboard | Week 5 Early Lines

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Hot Seat Coach Rankings after Week 4

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Michigan vs Iowa Game Preview

Why Michigan Will Win

Ooooooh, Iowa scored 27 points for two weeks in a row.

The defense continues to be great, but the passing game has yet to push past 175 yards and everything is still a struggle.

Third down conversions are a rumor, the ground game hasn’t been anything great, and overall, even with the two wins, Iowa is still dead last in the nation in total offense.

Yes, the defense makes up for it – it’s No. 1 in the country in scoring D – and takeaways are a concern, but there’s no ability whatsoever to mount any semblance of a comeback if the Wolverines can get up fast.

With some due respect to Iowa State – animals were walking two by two on the field in the 10-7 Iowa win in the rain – the Hawkeye D has yet to face anyone who can pound away.

The Michigan offensive front is killing everyone, Blake Corum is the hottest running back in college football, and overall there’s a great consistency to what the offense can do.

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 4

Why Iowa Will Win

Can the Iowa defense and overall style be enough to stuff the Michigan offense?

Yeah, Iowa hasn’t exactly dealt with the Buffalo Bills so far, but Michigan has yet to face a defense that can put up even the slightest resistance.

On the one side, the Wolverines had three tune-ups and then passed the test against Maryland. The Iowa defense attacks more, does a better job of taking the ball away with seven forced turnovers in the last three games, and it’s going to generate pressure on JJ McCarthy.

The Michigan quarterback was more than fine in the win over the Terps, but he wasn’t able to do much with his legs and the explosiveness wasn’t quite there with the passing game.

This game might be all about who’ll blink. Iowa hasn’t turned the ball over in the last two games, but …

– Schedules, Previews College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Michigan hasn’t given away a thing.

One interception against Hawaii, one fumble against Maryland. That’s been in for the turnovers. The team has been flagged a ridiculously low nine times, and it’s been able to get through any slight adversity by being methodical.

This is the game for the Michigan defense.

The offense will sputter and cough, and Corum will be bottled up, but it’ll be a slow and steady drum beat with just enough points to get by. The Wolverine D will hold up well with a great day against the non-existent Iowa passing attack.

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 5

Michigan vs Iowa Prediction, Line

Michigan 26, Iowa 13

Line: Michigan -10.5, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Michigan vs Iowa Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams