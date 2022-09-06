Michigan vs Hawaii prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Michigan vs Hawaii How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Michigan (1-0), Hawaii (0-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Michigan vs Hawaii Game Preview

Why Hawaii Will Win

Eventually this passing game is going to work.

It’s been a rough start for the Rainbow Warriors – they just don’t have the guys – but the ball is being spread around, the yards are going to come, and everything needs a little bit of time.

The two games of work so far got the passing parts time, now the interceptions have to stop, the offense has to speed up, and when this clicks – and it will at some point under head coach Timmy Chang – look out. And …

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 2

Why Michigan Will Win

Okay, I’ll quit stalling.

Hawaii was gutted after the tumultuous offseason and it hasn’t been remotely close to being competitive so far.

Vanderbilt rolled at will in a 63-10 win in Honolulu, and then struggled a wee bit against Elon. Western Kentucky had to fight with Austin Peay, and then came up with a 49-17 blowout over Hawaii last week.

The Rainbow Warrior offense will eventually be okay, but the lines aren’t even close.

Michigan could run for 400 yards if it wanted to.

– Week 2 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

Michigan is going to run for 400 yards as it’s trying to be nice.

Both quarterbacks – JJ McCarthy and Cade McNamara – will spend their afternoon handing the ball off over and over and over again, and the Hawaii defense won’t have any sort of luck holding up.

The Wolverines will get DEEP into the bench in the second half.

– CFN Week 2 Predictions

Michigan vs Hawaii Prediction, Line

Michigan 58, Hawaii 3

Line: Michigan -50, o/u: 65

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Michigan vs Hawaii Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams