Michigan vs Colorado State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Michigan vs Colorado State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Michigan (0-0), Colorado State (0-0)

Michigan vs Colorado State Game Preview

Why Colorado State Will Win

How fast can the Colorado State offense get up to speed?

It made a huge push this offseason getting head coach Jay Norvell from Colorado State along with every decent transfer it could possibly grab.

Now the O will wing it all around the yard, the D that got into the backfield on a regular basis – it was among the best in the country in tackles for loss – will be dangerous again, and there might be just the right mix of things happening to throw Michigan a curveball.

Of course the Wolverines are more talented overall, but they’re mixing in a slew of new parts defensively and Colorado State is about to let it rip in a nothing-to-lose sort of way.

Why Michigan Will Win

Colorado State should be better in a hurry, and it should be dangerous, but it also could’ve used a few games against Paycheck State to get all of the new parts together.

Everyone is trying to figure it all out, and everyone has new players in key roles in the transfer portal era, but Colorado State has around 12 transfer starters and several new players – and the new coaching staff – getting their first run against the defending Big Ten champs.

The biggest issue will be on the lines. Michigan might have lost some stars off the defensive front, but the offensive line has the potential to be special, the other side is more than okay, and here’s where the transfer portal is a problem.

The offensive line – in theory – takes the longest to gel, and Colorado State is all but starting over. Combine that with a freshman quarterback in Clay Millen, and the Wolverine defense should feast.

What’s Going To Happen

Colorado State will have its moments, but Michigan will keep the gameplan easy – pound, pound, and pound.

Yeah, the Ram defense will still be able to make plays in the backfield, but it’s going against a Michigan line – even with a few new guys – that should be just as strong as the one that led the nation in fewest tackles for loss allowed.

It might not always be explosive, but the Wolverines will get out to a good start, stumble a bit, and then own the clock the rest of the way.

Michigan vs Colorado State Prediction, Line

Michigan 45, Colorado State 13

Line: Michigan -30.5, o/u: 61.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5



Michigan vs Colorado State Must See Rating: 2

