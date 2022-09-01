Michigan State vs Western Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Friday, September 2

Michigan State vs Western Michigan How To Watch

Date: Friday, September 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Michigan State (0-0), Western Michigan (0-0)

Michigan State vs Western Michigan Game Preview

Why Western Michigan Will Win

The Broncos are going to be dangerous.

The 12th-ranked offense in the country last season gets back a fantastic rushing tandem in Sean Tyler and La’Darius Jefferson, but the question mark will be a passing game that loses QB Kaleb Eleby and WR Skyy Moore.

Michigan State has worked really, really hard on improving the nation’s worst pass defense, but it has to prove it. This might not be the Western Michigan team of last year that was able to beat Pitt in a shootout, but it’s going to test the Spartans deep, the defense should once again be among the best in the nation at getting into the backfield, and …

Why Michigan State Will Win

The Michigan State running game should be able to pound away on the Bronco defensive front.

Kenneth Walker might be gone, but the combination of transfers Jarek Broussard (Colorado) and Jalen Berger (Wisconsin) should be able to keep it all going. QB Payton Thorne and WR Jayden Reed have the ability to bother a Bronco secondary that has to prove it can make more big plays.

The Spartans have the line to get into the backfield and slow down the Western Michigan running game, the rotation at tackle will be outstanding, and yeah, the secondary really will be better.

What’s Going To Happen

Be … careful … Michigan State.

Western Michigan is a maddening team. It’s once again going to have the talent to beat just about anyone on the right day, but consistency will be a big issue yet again.

Michigan State is all set for another big season, but it has enough flaws to potentially be exposed if Western Michigan finds a groove right away.

The Spartans will pull this off, but it’ll take too much work, a lot of sweat, and a big momentum turn over the final 20 minutes to get there.

Michigan State vs Western Michigan Prediction, Line

Michigan State 34, Western Michigan 20

Line: Michigan State -23.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3



Michigan State vs Western Michigan Must See Rating: 3

5: ‘Billie Jean’

1: Aidan Hutchinson’s rendition of ‘Billie Jean’

