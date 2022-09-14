Michigan State vs Washington prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Michigan State vs Washington How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Michigan State (2-0), Washington (2-0)

Michigan State vs Washington Game Preview

Why Michigan State Will Win

The running game is working just fine, and more importantly, the pass defense isn’t getting ripped to shreds.

Beating Western Michigan and Akron doesn’t necessarily mean the Spartans have fixed the glitch, but after last year’s problem stopping anyone who could throw a forward pass, allowing around 200 yards per game with no touchdown passes so far is getting the job done.

Washington hasn’t been tested yet in easy wins over Kent State and Portland State – can it handle the Michigan State power game? The Spartans have been almost perfectly balanced with the combination of Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard pounding away without a problem.

However …

Why Washington Will Win

Washington’s passing game is about to test out that new and improved Michigan State pass defense.

The warm-up games mattered for the Huskies, they’re healthy, and they have the make-up to hold up against the Spartan rushing attack on one side and stretch the field on the other.

Dealing with Western Michigan and Akron is one thing, but it’s all working right away under new Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. has gone off, the passing attack is averaging around 380 yards so far with six touchdowns in the two games, and running hasn’t been an issue, either.

What’s Going To Happen

For those of you waiting for Washington to get its revenge for the 51-23 loss in the 1997 Aloha Bowl, your moment has arrived.

Michigan State is a strong, rock-solid team that has all phases working, but it’s also turning the ball over. It’s making up for it with takeaways, but Washington won’t screw up enough.

Penix will be terrific, the Washington defensive front will be a wall, and after a rough 2021, this will be when the program turns this back around and shows it’ll be right there with Utah, USC, and Oregon in the Pac-12 title chase.

Michigan State vs Washington Prediction, Line

Washington 27, Michigan State 23

Line: Washington -3.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Michigan State vs Washington Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

