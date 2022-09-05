Michigan State vs Akron prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Michigan State vs Akron How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Michigan State (1-0), Akron (1-0)

Michigan State vs Akron Game Preview

Why Akron Will Win

Break up the Zips.

New head coach Joe Moorhead knows how to get a team going in a hurry, and his team came though with a fun overtime win over St. Francis.

Don’t knock it – this is a program that won three games since the middle of 2018.

DJ Irons is a dangerous all-around quarterback, the offense is designed to spread the ball around a bit, and the defense is going to press a Michigan State secondary that was good in the opener against Western Michigan, but is still going to be tested.

There’s a strong chance the Spartans are looking ahead to Washington and Minnesota, and …

Why Michigan State Will Win

The Spartans might have fixed the glitch.

The combination of Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard from the transfer portal looked strong against the Broncos, Payton Thorne hit several deep plays – even if he wasn’t exactly sharp – and most importantly to start the season, the pass defense wasn’t ripped to shreds.

It all started with a defensive front that didn’t give WMU QB Jack Salopek any time to work, and it showed as the secondary that had a disastrous 2021 got the job done against a dangerous offense.

Akron doesn’t have the weapons Western Michigan has and is about to have a long day trying to move the ball against this defensive front.

What’s Going To Happen

Michigan State won’t have much of a problem putting this away early.

It was a bit of a slow start against Western Michigan, but the defense will keep Akron from moving the chains – expect at least five sacks – and the offensive balance will take over with even more coming from the running game this week.

Michigan State vs Akron Prediction, Line

Michigan State 45, Akron 3

Line: Michigan State -34.5, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Michigan State vs Akron Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

