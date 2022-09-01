Miami vs Bethune-Cookman prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Miami vs Bethune-Cookman How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Miami (0-0), Bethune-Cookman (0-0)

Miami vs Bethune-Cookman Game Preview

Why Bethune-Cookman Will Win

The Wildcats should bring a decent enough pass rush to make the Miami offensive line work at least a little bit.

Que’shaun Byrd is a good, quick back who can be dangerous to worry about, but any hope of keeping this from being a total wipeout comes from the defensive side that gets into the backfield from several spots – at least that’s the hope.

The defense has quick playmakers who can get to the ball, but …

Why Miami Will Win

Miami should be able to pound away as much as it wants to.

The Bethune-Cookman defensive front won’t be able to hold up as Mario Cristobal’s era will likely start by establishing the offensive line and the ground attack.

There isn’t enough offensive punch from the Wildcats to make this any sort of a shootout, so the Hurricanes can try to be balanced, work on establishing a rhythm, and then hold up defensively against an offense that won’t have a dangerous passing game to make any second half noise.

What’s Going To Happen

This is the game you schedule to ease into the season.

Miami needs to get the pieces in place on defense, the offense has to get the line play down, and the new coaching staff needs to know how it all works. That’s why you play Southern Miss next week before dealing with Texas A&M, and that’s why you schedule Bethune-Cookman.

Miami will have the twos handling most of the work in the second half as QB Tyler Van Dyke and the offense put this away after a few drives.

Miami vs Bethune-Cookman Prediction, Line

Miami 58, Bethune-Cookman 0

Line: Miami -45, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3



Miami vs Bethune-Cookman Must See Rating: 1

