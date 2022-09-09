Miami University vs Robert Morris prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Miami University vs Robert Morris How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Yager Stadium, Oxford, OH

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Miami University (0-1), Robert Morris (0-1)

Miami University vs Robert Morris Game Preview

Why Robert Morris Will Win

The Colonials did a nice job of holding firm time and again in the 22-20 loss to Dayton. They gave up three field goals, and hung around even after the offense stalled early in the second half.

They had too many first game issues – ten penalties and the timing wasn’t there – but the D didn’t allow the Flyers to convert on a third down try.

Miami struggled on third down in the 37-13 loss to Kentucky. The offense didn’t click, and …

Why Miami University Will Win

The RedHawks should be able to run as much as they want to.

The passing game is the relative star of the offense, but the ground game that made a nice push for 111 yards against UK should blast away at will on the Robert Morris defensive front.

There won’t be any semblance of a Colonial ground game – RMU ran for 30 yards against Dayton, and Miami held Kentucky to 50 yards and under two yards per carry.

What’s Going To Happen

Miami will open up the offense a bit with good balance, a few downfield plays, and good drives with touchdowns, unlike the field goals Robert Morris allowed last week.

The Colonial defense will be solid enough in the middle of the game to keep this from being a total wipeout, but the offense won’t do enough to help the cause.

Miami University vs Robert Morris Prediction, Line

Miami University 45, Robert Morris 7

Line: Miami University -39, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Miami University vs Robert Morris Must See Rating (out of 5): 1

