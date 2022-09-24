Memphis vs North Texas prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Memphis vs North Texas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Memphis (2-1), North Texas (2-2)

Memphis vs North Texas Game Preview

Why North Texas Will Win

The defense might have failed against UNLV, but the offense keeps on going with Austin Aune and the passing game throwing well …

Usually.

The defense is an issue – more about that in a moment – but the offense is great at generating first downs, the points are there, and it’s going to make Memphis keep bombing away to keep up.

The Tigers are a disaster defensively on third downs and they’re getting hammered through the air – and that includes a game against Navy among the three so far – partly because there’s no pass rush for the Mean Green to worry about.

However …

Why Memphis Will Win

North Texas isn’t exactly a defensive rock, either.

It’s allowing over 500 yards per game, the run defense is getting shoved around, and the secondary is allowing close to 300 yards per game.

Seth Henigan and the Tiger offense have gone for close to 800 passing yards and five touchdowns over the last two weeks, and as long as he gets time to work, he’ll go off on the North Texas secondary.

Memphis will put up yards, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Turnovers are going to matter.

Memphis might have to push its offense a bit, but it only has one turnover so far, no interceptions, and North Texas has given it away seven times in four games.

The Tigers will be +2 in turnover margin, and they’re not going to need to be with over 500 yards of total offense consistently cranking up the Mean Green D.

Memphis vs North Texas Prediction, Line

Memphis 41, North Texas 27

Line: Memphis -12.5, o/u: 69

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Memphis vs North Texas Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

College coaches all over America this week are raising awareness and research dollars for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive genetic disorder that takes the lives of young men.

