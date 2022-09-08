Memphis vs Navy prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Memphis vs Navy How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Memphis (0-1), Navy (0-1)

Memphis vs Navy Game Preview

Why Memphis Will Win

Navy’s offense didn’t work against … Delaware?

Not to program shame, but Delaware is the team Navy was supposed to use as a tune-up for this, and instead the running game couldn’t get going – it gained just 184 yards – the three turnovers were a killer, and it was a rough 14-7 loss.

Memphis lost to Mississippi State, but that’s not a huge deal – that offense is going to roll on just about everyone.

As long as the Tigers can get off the field on third downs – they couldn’t do that against the Bulldog passing game – and if the offense is sharp enough to get a few early scores, everything else should be okay.

However …

Why Navy Will Win

The Navy defense was terrific.

It gave up 14 points – the turnovers from the other side proved to be a problem – but it was fantastic against the Delaware running game allowing just 13 yards, and it should be able to hold up against a Memphis offense that has to get the backs in space.

The offense will come around. It struggled to generate any sort of a push on the inside, and the timing wasn’t there with the three fumbles and the inability to come up with anything on the outside, but that will change.

This looked and played like a team that needed the tune-up, even if it didn’t go well.

What’s Going To Happen

Let’s not completely dismiss Navy quite yet. The offense is more than capable of flipping the switch and crank up 400 rushing yards and control the clock for 40 minutes.

It’s not going to happen against Memphis, though.

Defense might be option with the Tigers, but the offensive side will perk up this week after a rough performance against Mississippi State.

QB Seth Henigan will be sharp, the backs will work better than Delaware’s did, and it’ll be an interesting win with more offense on both sides than you’d think.

Memphis vs Navy Prediction, Line

Memphis 34, Navy 20

Line: Memphis -6, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Memphis vs Navy Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

