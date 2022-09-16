Memphis vs Arkansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Memphis vs Arkansas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Memphis (1-1), Arkansas State (1-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Coach Hot Seat List: After Week 2

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Memphis vs Arkansas State Game Preview

Why Arkansas State Will Win

The Red Wolves weren’t that bad in the loss to Ohio State.

They couldn’t run the ball, but the defense held up relatively well in the 45-12 loss. Now they get a Memphis defense that’s been awful on this downs, couldn’t handle the Mississippi State passing game, dealt with the Navy ground attack, and isn’t get enough out of its own offense.

Seth Henigan and the passing attack went off against Navy, and there were a few good runs from the O against Miss State, but Arkansas State should be able to control the game and the clock and keep the Tiger O off the field.

For all of the issues early on, the Red Wolves have kept the ball for close to 37 minutes. But …

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 3

Why Memphis Will Win

The Arkansas State offensive line has been mediocre in pass protection and should have a rough day keeping the Tigers out of the backfield.

Memphis hasn’t cranked up the pass rushing production so far, but it should bring the head from several sides and keep pressuring the backfield.

The Red Wolves have enough offensive playmakers to keep up, but they’re not necessarily built to keep up in a shootout. as long as Henigan can find a groove early, Memphis has the parts to be more consistent.

– Week 3 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

Arkansas State is slowly getting better under Butch Jones.

The defense can get behind the line, and the offense isn’t turning it over and creating a slew of problems. This isn’t going to be a pushover team like it’s been over the last few years.

Memphis will have just a little more offense in the second half, the running game that wasn’t there against Navy will work, and it’ll be an interesting fight that will still be competitive into the fourth quarter.

– CFN Week 3 Predictions

Memphis vs Arkansas State Prediction, Line

Memphis 40, Arkansas State 24

Line: Memphis -14.5, o/u: 65

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Memphis vs Arkansas State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams