Maryland vs SMU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Maryland vs SMU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Maryland Stadium, College Park, MD

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Maryland (2-0), SMU (2-0)

Maryland vs SMU Game Preview

Why SMU Will Win

The Rhett Lashlee era has jumped out to a great start with the passing game working without a problem and the offense as a whole fully tuned up after wins over North Texas and Lamar.

The Terps haven’t faced a passer like Tanner Mordecai yet, they just gave up close to 300 passing yards to Charlotte – granted, it was in desperation mode – and they haven’t faced any sort of stress yet.

Defensively, Maryland has been more than fine, but it has yet to force a takeaway. On the flip side, SMU’s defense has forced five turnovers in the first two games, the defense hasn’t been a problem, and …

Why Maryland Will Win

The Terps are about to bomb away.

Yes, the SMU defense has been great so far – the pass D only allowed North Texas and Lamar to combine to hit 43% of their passes – and the offense has rolled at will, but the five turnovers are concerning. Fumbles were an issue against North Texas, and the two picks against Lamar weren’t a plus.

Charlotte might be awful and Buffalo is struggling, but Maryland did what it had to do. The ground game found its groove, the passing attack opened it up last week, and this should be when the SMU defense starts to struggle a bit.

What’s Going To Happen

Taulia Tagovailoa is averaging close to 11 yards per attempt – he’s going to stretch the field and push the Mustang secondary.

It’s not all going to be easy. SMU will get its shots in and keep up offensively to make this a full four quarter game, but the Terps will get the two defensive stops needed to get out alive.

Maryland vs SMU Prediction, Line

Maryland 38, SMU 31

Line: Maryland -3.5, o/u: 73

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Maryland vs SMU Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

