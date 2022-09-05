Maryland vs Charlotte Prediction, Game Preview

September 5, 2022

Maryland vs Charlotte prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Maryland vs Charlotte How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10
Game Time: 3:30 ET
Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, NC
How To Watch: Stadium
Record: Maryland (1-0), Charlotte (0-2)
Maryland vs Charlotte Game Preview

Why Maryland Will Win

Charlotte has been awful.

The defense couldn’t do anything to slow down Florida Atlantic in a blowout loss in the Week 0 opener, and it was even worse in the ugly 41-24 loss to William & Mary allowing over 300 rushing yards and three scores.

Maryland was able to hit Buffalo with ease through the air for close to 300 passing yards and got a big dash to crank up the rushing production. It wasn’t always smooth, so this is the game to get the offensive line in a lather.

Why Charlotte Will Win

So what’s going right so far for the 49ers?

The passing game hasn’t been all that bad – even if it hasn’t always been accurate – the defense is generating a little bit of pressure behind the line, and maybe this is the game when the line holds up better.

Again, Maryland had one big run against Buffalo, but other than that the ground attack stalled a bit too much. Charlotte QB Xavier Williams is dangerous on the move – he could get the call if starter Chris Reynolds is still hurt with an arm injury and if James Foster can’t get anything going.

What’s Going To Happen

The Charlotte defense hasn’t even been close in any phase. The run defense has been bad, the secondary worse, and Maryland should take advantage of all of it on the road.

It might not kick in right away – the 49ers will come up with a strong first quarter – and then the floodgates will open.

Maryland vs Charlotte Prediction, Line

Maryland 45, Charlotte 17
Line: Maryland -27.5, o/u: 66.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5
Maryland vs Charlotte Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

