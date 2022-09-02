Marshall vs Norfolk State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Marshall vs Norfolk State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Joan C Edwards Stadium, Huntington, WV

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Marshall (0-0), Norfolk State (0-0)

Marshall vs Norfolk State Game Preview

Why Norfolk State Will Win

The Spartans can run the ball.

They have a nice blend coming into the season with RB JJ Davis to help keep the chains moving to lead an offense that averaged 33 points per game.

Marshall’s offense has to pick it back up after a rough finish to 2021, the offensive line is rebuilding a bit, and Norfolk State should be tough enough to control the clock for long stretches – it held the ball for close to 34 minutes per game last year.

Why Marshall Will Win

The Thundering Herd defense will bring the pressure.

They come from all sides on defense, and that leads to a pass defense that’s once again going to be among the best in the country at keeping the big plays to a minimum while forcing a slew of mistakes.

Norfolk State might be able to run the ball, but it’s replacing seven starters, the offense isn’t going to press the passing game deep, and Marshall should be better than it seems running it early on.

What’s Going To Happen

Norfolk State has the defense to keep this from getting out of hand for a while, and it’ll grind down the clock a bit, but Marshall will look good on both sides of the ball in the second half to put this away.

It’ll be a bit of a fight for a while, but the Spartans won’t be able to close out enough drives with points.

Marshall vs Norfolk State Prediction, Line

Marshall 40, Norfolk State 10

Line: Marshall -35.5, o/u: 61.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Marshall vs Norfolk State Must See Rating: 1.5

