Marshall vs Bowling Green prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Marshall vs Bowling Green How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Doyt L Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, OH

How To Watch: NFL Network

Record: Marshall (2-0), Bowling Green (0-2)

Marshall vs Bowling Green Game Preview

Why Marshall Will Win

Anything interesting happen last Saturday?

Here’s the crazy part about the Marshall win over Notre Dame – that shouldn’t have been that shocking.

Okay, so it was, but the Herd defense was supposed to be this good, the running game was supposed to be this good, and it all worked in a nearly perfect performance with three takeaways, a great day from QB Henry Colombi, and with the good running backs doing what they do.

As long as everyone is past what happened in South Bend, there shouldn’t be a problem against a Bowling Green team that won’t be able to run a lick on this defensive front and won’t keep the Herd passing game from keeping things moving.

Why Bowling Green Will Win

So how do the Falcons pull this off?

First, they need Marshall to come in without a whole lot of focus. Second, they have to get the passing game going right away.

Here’s the part about that win no one wants to think about – it’s possible that Notre Dame really can’t do a whole lot offensively right now. Bowling Green has to give it a shot by pressing the corners deep.

Falcon QB Matt McDonald threw five touchdowns last week in the wild loss to Eastern Kentucky. As long as he gets the ball out of his hands quickly, the passing attack should move.

What’s Going To Happen

Keep grinding with the running game, keep attacking with a defense that should be able to get into the backfield, and make Bowling Green take lots of chances.

Marshall should be able to do all of that.

It will have the ball for well over 35 minutes as the running game rumbles for 250 yards and controls the tempo throughout.

Marshall vs Bowling Green Prediction, Line

Marshall 41, Bowling Green 20

Line: Marshall -16.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Marshall vs Bowling Green Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

