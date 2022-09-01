Marshall Thundering Herd Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Marshall Thundering Herd Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Marshall season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

Head Coach: Charles Huff, 2nd year at Marshall, 7-6

2021 Preview: Overall: 7-6, Conference: 5-3

Ummmmm, okay.

Marshall went from being an FCS powerhouse, to a MAC powerhouse, to a major player in Conference USA.

Considering the heavy losses taken by the American Athletic Conference, the goal and push might have been to step up there. Instead, the program joined Old Dominion, James Madison, and Southern Miss to make the move to the Sun Belt.

Now it’s time to go be a powerhouse there.

2021 might have ended with a thud – losing three games in the last four – and four of the six losses were by a touchdown or less in a frustrating run, but second year head coach Charles Huff has a strong base of talent returning, the transfer portal provided a ton of help, and there’s a buzz.

Marshall is a part of the Sun Belt fun. It’s about to make a rising league a whole lot better.

Marshall Thundering Herd Preview 2022: Offense

The offense stumbled late with just 21 points or fewer in three of its last four games, but it still finished second overall in Conference USA averaging 457 yards and 33 points per game. The skill parts will be among the best in the Sun Belt if the new starting quarterback can come through as expected, but …

The offensive line is the big deal going into fall camp. All should be fine with a little bit of time, but the group that led C-USA in fewest tackles for loss allowed and was solid for the ground game has to replace a bulk of the key parts. The starting five will be okay, but the depth will take a while.

Fortunately, the running backs are fantastic.

Rasheen Ali earned All-Conference USA honors with over 1,400 yards and 23 rushing scores with 45 catches, and coming in to help the cause is Khalan Laborn from Florida State.

Can Henry Colombi really get it done? The former Texas Tech quarterback comes in to replace Grant Wells – who bolted for Virginia Tech – but Cam Fancher and a few other options will give it a push for the gig. No matter who’s under center, the receiving corps will be strong.

All-star leading receiver Corey Gammage is back after making 78 grabs, and even with top targets Willie Johnson and TE Xavier Gaines done, there are more than enough veteran returning – and some help from Florida State’s Bryan Robinson signing on – to make the O go.

Marshall Thundering Herd Preview 2022: Defense

The defense should’ve been better. It lived in the backfield and was among the best in the country in pass efficiency defense, but this group got gouged against the run. There was a lot of bending without a lot of breaking, though – the D gave up close to 400 yards per game, but only 24 points per outing.

The fun will continue in the Sun Belt.

The Thundering Herd brought the production from everywhere. LB Eli Neal led the team with just 5.5 sacks – nine defenders had two more more sacks – and the ends and linebackers are in place to keep wreaking havoc.

Koby Cumberlander is a dangerous hybrid on the line, all the linebackers return, and the interior might have just upgraded with Isaiah Gibson coming in from Kentucky and Anthony Watts joining from Purdue.

The secondary loses some stars, but it returns two great pieces to work around. Micah Abraham and Steven Gilmore could be the Sun Belt’s best corner tandem, but the transfer portal has to help the safety situation that loses three of the team’s top five tacklers. Isaiah Norman from Austin Peay and Andre Sam from McNeese State should be ready right away.

