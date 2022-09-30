Marshall at Gardner-Webb prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1
Marshall vs Gardner-Webb How To Watch
Date: Saturday, October 1
Game Time: 3:30 ET
Venue: Joan C Edwards Stadium, Huntington, WV
How To Watch: ESPN+
Record: Marshall (2-2), Gardner-Webb (1-3)
Marshall at Gardner-Webb Game Preview
Why Gardner-Webb Will Win
The Runnin’ Bulldogs are better than their 1-3 record.
They pushed Coastal Carolina and Elon on the road before collapsing against Mercer, but there’s a lot to like.
The defense is great on third downs thanks to a strong pass rush, the offense cranks up the big passing yards, and now the team is getting a reeling Marshall.
The Thundering Herd pulled off the shocker against Notre Dame, and then the air went out of the balloon with strange losses to Bowling Green and Troy. The offense has been flaky, the defense a failure against the pass, and …
Why Marshall Will Win
Here come the takeaways.
How does Marshall get out of this funk? It comes up with a slew of turnovers against a Gardner-Webb team that has a problem giving it up. Marshall was -3 in turnover margin against Bowling Green, but it has eight takeaways in the other three games.
The Herd running game should be able to take over early, the defense will dominate agains the run, and …
What’s Going To Happen
Marshall will finally wake up.
Gardner-Webb will turn it over three times, Marshall will capitalize off the mistakes, and it’ll be a very, very necessary win for the home side – even if the offensive line gives up way too much pressure behind the line.
Marshall at Gardner-Webb Prediction, Line
Marshall 42, Gardner-Webb 7
Line: Marshall -34, o/u: 54.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1
Marshall at Gardner-Webb Must See Rating (out of 5): 1
