LSU vs Florida State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Sunday, September 4

LSU vs Florida State How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 4

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

How To Watch: ABC

Record: LSU (0-0), Florida State (1-0)

LSU vs Florida State Game Preview

Why Florida State Will Win

406 rushing yards.

Duquesne might not exactly be LSU on the defensive front, but Florida State got the exact type of Week 0 performance everyone is looking for out of a game like that.

There were weather issues, and the scoring slowed down a bit in the 47-7 win, but three Seminoles ran for over 100 yards, the offensive line was opening up holes to give everyone move, and the O looked exactly like it’s supposed to under head coach Mike Norvell.

That might not just happen against Duquesne.

All of the pieces are there for the FSU offense to keep ripping off yards in chunks. LSU’s defense is going to be good right away – at least the talent is place – but if the Seminole offensive line is able to hold serve in pass protection, the production should be there.

However …

Why LSU Will Win

Florida State’s defense is going to have it much, much tougher this week.

There wasn’t anything big put on tape – the Noles didn’t need to go crazy defensively with a slew of blitzes or plays in the backfield – but the ends have to generate pressure to help out a talented – but inconsistent – secondary that has to deal with the loaded LSU receiving corps.

It’s all going to start with the lines for the Tigers. Three good blockers are coming in from the transfer portal to get the running game going, the defensive front six is going to keep bringing the heat and pressure from all sides, and the speed and athleticism are there in the linebacking corps to figure out the FSU running attack as the game goes on.

New head coach Brian Kelly has the guys. Now we get to see how quickly he can make them all fit.

What’s Going To Happen

The LSU fan base is expecting big things right away.

This isn’t a rebuilding job at LSU – there are enough new guys from the transfer portal to go along with the already strong base to expect massive things right away.

However, Florida State has been getting better, it has more playmakers now than it did over the last few seasons, and it’s going to have its moments.

LSU’s defense, though, will have bigger moments on third downs in the second half.

The Tiger team will be flying around over the last 20 minutes, the offense will be balanced, and Kelly will get out with a strong first win to kickoff his era.

LSU vs Florida State Prediction, Line

LSU 34, Florida State 23

Line: LSU -3, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3



LSU vs Florida State Must See Rating: 4.5

