LSU vs Auburn prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

LSU vs Auburn How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: LSU (3-1), Auburn (3-1)

LSU vs Auburn Game Preview

Why LSU Will Win

Shhhhhhhhh, LSU is actually pretty good.

Forgotten about by the college football nation after the weird loss to Florida State to kick things off, Brian Kelly’s club came up with easy wins over Southern and New Mexico, and it rallied back late in a strong win over Mississippi State.

The passing game has been great – more on the problems with that in a moment – and the running game stepped up with over 200 yards in each of the last three games.

The defense held up against the Mississippi State passing game, the run defense wasn’t bad against Florida State, and now it gets to go against an Auburn offense that can’t move the chains, can’t get the passing game going, and it isn’t getting enough production from the offensive line.

The LSU D line should be able to take over, but …

Why Auburn Will Win

Is Jayden Daniels okay?

The Arizona State transfer quarterback has been great so far for LSU. He almost pulled the Florida State game out of the fire, he came through in the fourth quarter against Mississippi State, and he did whatever he wanted against New Mexico before getting knocked out with a back injury.

He’s supposed to be fine, but the LSU offense needs him to shine on the road in what should be an interesting environment.

The weather isn’t supposed to be horrible, but it’s likely going to rain with just enough wind to matter – that might be a bit of a differentiating factor for a team that’s struggling so much offensively.

Keep the score low, rely on a run defense that had problems against Penn State but has held up okay overall, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The LSU running game should take over.

Auburn’s defense has been fine, but Penn State was able to rumble well, and Missouri almost-and-should’ve come up with the overtime win last week before the unfortunate fumble near the end zone saved Auburn’s day.

Auburn has to win the turnover battle, but it won’t. It has to outgain LSU on the ground, but it won’t.

It’ll be a low scoring and interesting fight, but LSU will come up with the key plays the home side won’t.

LSU vs Auburn Prediction, Line

LSU 24, Auburn 13

Line: LSU -8, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

LSU vs Auburn Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

