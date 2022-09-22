Louisville vs USF prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Louisville vs USF How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Louisville (1-2), USF (1-2)

Louisville vs USF Game Preview

Why USF Will Win

The running game has been outstanding so far.

It worked okay in the loss to BYU, it ripped up Howard, and then it went off on Florida for close to 300 yards in last week’s impressive 31-28 loss.

What’s going right? The offensive line isn’t allowing sacks, there’s a good rotation of runners to keep everyone fresh, and now the machine gets to roll against the worst run defense in the ACC.

The Cardinals have been steadily awful against the run so far. They’re giving up just over 200 rushing yards per game and well over five yards per carry, all Bull QB Gerry Bohanon has to do is be accurate, but …

Why Louisville Will Win

There’s not really a USF passing game to worry about.

Bohanon is a transfer from Baylor who knows what he’s doing, but he has yet to throw a touchdown pass, the third down conversions aren’t there, and there’s no consistency whatsoever.

On the other side, Louisville’s offense was almost perfectly balanced in the loss to Florida State, there shouldn’t be any problem moving the chains against a defense that’s allowing teams to hit 50% of their third down conversions, and as long as the turnovers stop, everything should be okay.

The three turnovers in Syracuse were bad, the three against Florida State were a killer, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Can USF force enough takeaways to pull this off?

It’s going to run for more than 200 yards on the Cardinals, but the defense won’t be able to come up with enough key stops to pull off the upset.

This is a DESPERATE Louisville team. Let’s put it this way – it had better win this, or the season is probably over. The defense has to play up to the moment.

Louisville vs USF Prediction, Line

Louisville 38, USF 24

Line: Louisville -14.5, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Louisville vs USF Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

