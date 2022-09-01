Louisville vs Syracuse prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Louisville vs Syracuse How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Louisville (0-0), Syracuse (0-0)

Louisville vs Syracuse Game Preview

Why Louisville Will Win

The Cardinal offense should be balanced and should be able to explode at times.

Malik Cunningham is the signature star looking to make a big early splash, but Louisville is more than the dual-threat playmaker. The passing game will be better this season, but it’s the ground attack going against a green Orange front three that should control the game at times.

The Cardinals have a deep group of backs behind a line that gets four starters back and should once again be among the best in the ACC in pass protection. Give Cunningham time to work, and look out.

However …

Why Syracuse Will Win

The Louisville defensive front decent isn’t going to be a rock, and here comes the Syracuse ground game.

The pass rush should work fine against an always leaky Syracuse offensive front, but even with a slew of improvements and tweaks, the Cardinals are going to get bashed on by the teams that can run.

The 1-2 punch of All-America RB Sean Tucker and bruising QB Garrett Shrader were held in check in the 41-3 loss to the Cardinals last year – one of the Louisville’s best performances of the season – but get ready for a much different look at home. The two rushing stars are about to bash away.

What’s Going To Happen

This is one of those tone-setting games for both teams that each must have. There are too many landmines along the way to each one to assume six wins without getting one here.

Louisville was brilliant in last year’s win with Cunningham throwing for four scores and running for another, and he’ll be electric again. The difference this time around will be the more effective Syracuse offense that will control the clock and the game from the start.

It’ll be a back-and-forth fight, but the steady will push back over the sensational.

Louisville vs Syracuse Prediction, Line

Syracuse 34, Louisville 31

Line: Louisville -4, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5



Louisville vs Syracuse Must See Rating: 3

