Louisiana vs ULM prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Louisiana vs ULM How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Malone Stadium, Monroe, LA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Louisiana (2-1), ULM (1-2)

Louisiana vs ULM Game Preview

Why Louisiana Will Win

The Ragin’ Cajuns should be able to get the O going.

ULM will control the clock – that’s what it does – but the offense won’t go anywhere. Forget the 63-7 loss to Alabama, the ground game was just okay against Nicholls State and it sputtered against Texas.

Louisiana might not be the Longhorns or Tide, but they’ve been great against the run so far and should hold down the Warhawk offense that hasn’t shown much.

Flaky, the Ragin’ Cajuns were lousy against Rice but ripped through an Eastern Michigan team that whacked Arizona State. The real team should show up this week, but …

Why ULM Will Win

Again, the competition.

Don’t judge ULM too much by the first three games – it was more than fine against Nicholls State – but it was able to keep the Texas and Alabama passing games from going off.

The Louisiana defense hasn’t been great at getting off the field, the offense has been too weird, and if it seems like it never has the ball, it’s because it won’t.

Again, ULM knows how to control games – it should have its offense on the field for more than 35 minutes.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s a weird game because 1) we’re not quite sure just how good ULM is – again, the schedule – 2) we’re not quite sure just how good Louisiana is – again, too flaky, and 3) the rivalry part of this should matter.

The Ragin’ Cajun lines should be able to hold up, the team will win the turnover margin, and it’ll be a good win to get over the debacle against Rice.

Louisiana vs ULM Prediction, Line

Louisiana 34, ULM 23

Line: Louisiana -9.5, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Louisiana vs ULM Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

